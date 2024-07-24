GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangaluru City Corporation will launch drive to evict street vendors on July 29, says Mayor

Mangaluru East police had threatened to file case against MCC officials when they had gone to evict street vendors on airport road recently and it is demoralising, says Sudheer Shetty Kannur

Published - July 24, 2024 05:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
People have been complaining about street vendors during the phone-in of Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur. 

With people complaining about street vendors during the phone-in of Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur on Wednesday, he said that the city corporation will launch a drive to evict such vendors on July 29.

The Mayor said that the street vendors should use pushcarts and should not pitch tents or build permanent structures on the side of roads. But many have violated this and have occupied footpaths. The menace of such vendors has increased especially in Kankanady, Lady Hill-Mannagudda, and Airport Road, he said.

Joseph D’Souza, who called from Kankanady, said that he was raising this issue at the monthly phone-in programmes for the fourth time. But the civic body had not taken any action against the vendors who used dirty water while serving food.

The vendors and consumers threw plastic on the road. They used LPG cylinders on roadside which is dangerous and also put chairs on the road and built permanent structures, he said.

Earlier, sportspersons and other users of Mangala stadium who submitted a memorandum to the Mayor complained that the menace of vendors between Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle (erstwhile Lady Hill Circle) and Mannagaudda Circle has increased.

They kept mobile canteens at the entrance and exit of the stadium. This made their customers park their vehicles haphazardly on the road blocking the entry and exit. It resulted in heated arguments between those who parked their vehicles and stadium users.

Responding to the complaint by Mr. D’Souza, the Mayor said that people should also cooperate while corporation officials evict the vendors.

Police threaten officials, says Mayor

Recalling a July 22 incident, the Mayor told Mr. D’Souza that when revenue officials of the corporation went to evict the vendors from Airport Road, police from the Kadri East station (Kadri) took the officials to task by calling them to the station and threatened to file a case against them.

“Such an act by police is very demoralising,” Mr. Shetty said, and added that he will write a letter to the Police Commissioner on the same and seek the police’s cooperation in evicting the street vendors.

The Mayor said that henceforth the corporation officials will keep the police informed whenever they go to evict street vendors and that the police should also cooperate.

