Mangaluru City Corporation to provide large umbrellas to identified street vendors to be accommodated in 33 vending zones

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur said here on Friday that the city corporation will present large umbrellas to street vendors that it identifies and who will be accommodated in vending zones to be created.

Responding to a call, at the monthly phone-in, by Joseph D’Souza of Kankanady who congratulated the Mayor for evicting street vendors from footpaths across the city, the Mayor said that the umbrellas will have the sticker of the corporation and they be uniform in colour. Initially 93 street vendors, who will be issued with the identity cards, will be accommodated in the vending zone being created near the Nehru Maidan or near the SBI bus terminus. The vending zone will be provided with water supply and electricity connection.

The corporation will create vending zones at 33 places across the city to accommodate a total of 667 street vendors. Those zones will be created in phases.

The Mayor said that a parking place will be created at Kavoor junction from where street vendors have been evicted.

Mr. D’Souza complained that some street vendors have occupied the same place from where they were evicted recently on Falnir and Kankanady areas. The civic body should file criminal cases against such vendors.

Responding to the same, the Mayor said the corporation has selected an agency for evicting street vendors. It has awarded the eviction contract for one year to the agency selected through bidding. The agency with the help of police and city corporation officials will continue the drive against such vendors coming in the way of traffic movement and pedestrians by occupying the footpaths. “The eviction will continue,” he said.

A caller complained that street lights on the railway station road leading to the Town Hall from Mangaluru Central are not functioning.

Kerala model

To control the menace of throwing garbage at public places the civic body can emulate the Kerala model. In Kerala, some civic bodies provided gifts to such people who took photographs of people who dumped waste in public places and presented them to the government authorities. Those who fined garbage are fined.

