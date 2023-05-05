Mangaluru City Corporation resorts to water rationing after three years

May 05, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

With water storage level at the Thumbe vented dam, built across the Netravathi coming down, the Mangaluru City Corporation took to water rationing in the city from Friday after a gap of three years.

To tide over the situation, the corporation has been pumping the river water from the downstream of the dam into the dam for over a week now using 13 pumps.

A senior water supply engineer at the corporation told The Hindu that the quantity of water stored in the dam has come down by half, from the maximum storage capacity of 10.5 MCM (million cubic metres) to 5.5 MCM on Friday.

With the civic body resorting to supplying water on alternate days (instead of daily) from Friday, the existing storage in the dam would be enough to meet the demand till May-end.

Now, the corporation is pumping 80 MLD (million litres a day) of water from the dam to the city.

The engineer said that about 60 MLD to 70 MLD of water is being pumped into the dam from its downstream round-the-clock.

The Minor Irrigation Department building a vented dam (which is yet to be commissioned) to the Netravathi at Adyar, on the downstream of Thumbe dam, has helped to prevent the intrusion of saline water into the river between Thumbe and Adyar. Hence, water is being pumped from the downstream of the Thumbe dam.

As a precaution, water which is being pumped from the downstream is tested daily for saline content.

He said that there were about 117 active borewells in the city but that water could not be relied upon for mass supply this time due to low yield in summer.

The Deputy Commissioner will take a decision on increasing the duration of rationing after reviewing the situation after some days, the engineer said.

The corporation last resorted to water rationing in 2019 when there was acute shortage in the river water. There was no rationing during summer in 2020, 2021, and 2022, as there was inflow in the river due to summer rain on the Western Ghats and its foothills.

Congress criticises

Meanwhile, addressing presspersons here on Friday, Naveen R. D’Souza, Leader of the Opposition Congress in the city corporation council, criticised the corporation for taking a delayed decision on water rationing.

Mr. D’Souza said that the rationing should have commenced when the inflow in the river to the dam had stopped. Water to industries too should have been stopped from then.

“There is no proper coordination between officials and elected representatives in water management,” he said, adding that going for early rationing could have helped in saving more water at Thumbe for supply till June.

