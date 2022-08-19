Mangaluru

After Savarkar, Godse portrait put up in Surathkal, taken down by Mangaluru City Corporation

The Mangaluru City Corporation on Thursday, August 18, removed portraits of Naturam Godse that had come up at two places in Surathkal in Dakshina Kannada.

Mangaluru City Corporation on Thursday, August 18, removed portraits of Nathuram Godse that had come up at two places in Surathkal.

The portraits of Godse, which were purportedly erected by Akhila Bharath Hindu Mahasabha, had come up near Govinda Dasa College and near APMC Yard in Baikampady.

The MCC noticed these hoardings and removed them.

Five days ago, the MCC had removed the portrait of Veer Savarkar that had come up below the flyover in Surathkal.


One more assault case in Shivamogga, this time from Bhadravathi
