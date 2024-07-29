GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangaluru City Corporation re-launches drive evicting street vendors

Published - July 29, 2024 07:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru City Corporation officials removed illegal petty shops from the Mannagudda area on Monday.

Mangaluru City Corporation officials removed illegal petty shops from the Mannagudda area on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru City Corporation re-launched a drive to evict street vendors obstructing pedestrian and traffic in the city on Monday.

A senior official of the Revenue Department at the civic body said that 21 illegal petty shops/structures/makeshift tents were removed in the drive conducted at Mannagudda, Lady Hill, Yeyyadi, Padavinangady, and Karnataka Polytechnic areas.

Most of them were selling unhealthy fast food to people, the official said, adding that the drive will continue in other areas.

The corporation took the help of the police while removing the structures. They took into custody the protesting street vendors, including the CPI (M) leader B.Y. Imtiyaz.

During the monthly phone-in programmes of Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, people had been complaining about the menace of street vendors.

The Mayor said that the street vendors should use pushcarts and should not pitch tents or build permanent structures on side of the roads. But many have violated this and have occupied footpaths.

People had complained about the vendors using unhealthy water while serving food and blocking footpaths by putting up chairs.

Sportspersons and other users of Mangala stadium had also complained to the Mayor that the menace of vendors between Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle (erstwhile Lady Hill Circle) and Mannagaudda junction had increased.

They kept canteens at the entrance and exit of the stadium. This made their customers park their vehicles haphazardly on the road blocking the entry and exit. It resulted in heated arguments between those who parked their vehicles and stadium users.

