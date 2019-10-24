Mangaluru City Corporation council polls: Filing of nominations begins Thursday

No fresh voters have been added to the electoral roll while those who voted in the recently held Lok Sabha elections can exercise their franchise in the Mangaluru City Corporation council elections scheduled for November 12, Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh has said.

Ms. Rupesh told reporters here on Wednesday that 3,87,517 people in 60 wards were eligible to vote in the elections. While 1,99,989 are men, 1,87,465 are women, and the number of others is 63. Voting will be held at 448 polling booths between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

EVMs with photographs of candidates and symbols and NOTA option would be there in this election too. Filing of nominations would start from Thursday itself. Twelve returning officers have been appointed with each covering five wards. October 31 is the last date for filing papers.

With candidates being given an upper limit of ₹3 lakh for poll expenditure and asked to open separate bank account for expenditure, the State Election Commission has appointed three expenditure observers, one for 20 wards each. Chief Accounts Officer of Davangere Zilla Panchayat D.R. Madhu (Ph.: 7760097852) will oversee expenditure in wards 1 to 20, Chief Accounts Officer of Agriculture Directorate Nagaraj Sherigar (9449599432/ 9845760470) will be the observer for wards 21 to 40, and Chief Finance Officer of Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Ltd., Beena K. (9980823770) will be the observer for wards 41 to 60.

Ten teams have been formed to look at the adherence to the model code of conduct for which probationary IAS Officer Rahul Shinde is the nodal officer.

Mustering, de-mustering and counting of votes will be done on the Rosario School premises at Pandeshwar. The police will also start the process of obtaining an undertaking of good conduct from persons accused in criminal cases under Sections 107 and 110 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Check-posts will be set up by the police to keep a vigil on illegal activities. The Excise Department will work with Revenue officials and the police to prevent illegal supply of liqour, according to Ms. Rupesh.