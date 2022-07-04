Mangaluru City Corporation begins clearing garbage from roadside

Sanitation workers end their four-day strike

​​Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader supporting the demands of striking sanitation workers by visiting their protest site in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

As sanitation workers withdrew their four-day State-wide strike, Mangaluru City Corporation began clearing garbage dumped in public places on Monday evening.

According to Mayor Premananda Shetty, some of the striking workers returned to lift the garbage dumped on the road sides during the night.

The Mayor said that earlier on Monday Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, himself (Mayor) and others had held a meeting in the office of the Deputy Commissioner and convinced the union leaders to send permanent workers to work in the interest of the people in the city. As the strike was also called off at the same time, later some of them returned to work in the evening.

The Mayor said that priority will be given to lift the garbage accumulated in apartments on Monday as it will be in huge quantity.

Earlier, the Congress flayed the city corporation administration for not making any alternative arrangements to clear the garbage accumulated across the city during the four-day strike by the workers who were mainly demanding for regularising their services.

Addressing presspersons, the former Mangaluru City South MLA from the Congress and who was also a former Commissioner of the corporation J.R. Lobo said that the corporation can no longer allow the city to stink.

The corporation administration has no “public connect” as none of the authorities in the administration sought the cooperation of people in managing the situation and explained the people how it handled the solid waste generated in city during the strike, he said.

Mr. Lobo said that the demands of the striking workers were genuine. Either the government should regularise their services by considering them as permanent government employees or if they were hired on contract basis, all labour laws should be made applicable to them.

“Labour laws applicable to employees of private firms should also be made applicable to the sanitation workers if they are employed on contract basis,” Mr. Lobo said.

The former MLA said that when he was the Commissioner of the civic body in 2002, he had regularised the services of 97 pourakarmikas under a Supreme Court verdict.

The corporation not making any alternative arrangements to lift the garbage from houses and other establishments for four days revealed the failure of the administration, he said.

Responding to it, the Mayor told The Hindu that the civic body did pressed about eight of its vehicles to lift the garbage on Saturday and Sunday but they were encountered by the striking workers.

Khader backs workers

Supporting the striking workers in front of the office of Deputy Commissioner, the Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader said that none of the BJP MLAs and the district in-charge minister visited and listened to the workers. It revealed how indifferent the administration was to the demands of the workers. He condemned the attitude of the MLAs.

Mr. Khader, who is also the Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Legislative Assembly, said that the government can create an exlusive development corporation for pourakarmikas.

Meanwhile, the Joint Action Committee of Pourakarmika Unions announced a one-point agenda that all categories of cleanliness workers, irrespective of the kind of work they did, should be treated as pourakarmikas and their employment be regularised across the State.

The Unions were demanding a retirement benefit of ₹10 lakh and pension of ₹5,000 for the workers, as well as a health card and employment for the dependents. Other main demands included housing, free education for their children, equal pay for equal work and dignified work environment.