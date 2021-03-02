Mangaluru City Corporation area declared as open-defecation free

The jurisdiction of Mangaluru City Corporation has been certified as open-defecation free, following the third-party inspection carried out under the Swachh Bharat Mission.
The inspection was carried out on December 4 and 5, 2020. The certificate issued on December 5, 2020 will be valid till June 5, 2021.
While mentioning about one community toilet and 36 public toilets, the report ranks six toilets as the best ones, which includes the ones at K.S. Rao Road and Pandeshwar.
The team inspected a total of 10 toilets and found eight of them to be clean. It includes the public toilet at the Bejai Kapikad Road, M.G. Road, Kadri Market, Urwa Market, and Mangaluru Central Railway Station.
The inspection team has visited 25 places. It includes the slum areas near Urwa Market and in Dongarkeri, Boloor, and Shanti Alva Compound. The four residential areas they visited were NITK Residential Colony, Kudumboor, Raikatte Kuloor, and Ayyappa Nagar. They also visited Central and Surathkal Markets and also the taxi stand at the Mangaluru Junction Railway Station.
The team inspected KSRTC- Circuit House, Nantoor Junction- Bikarnakatte School, Bunts Hostel Circle-B.R.Ambedkar Circle, and Jail Road- Canara College road stretches.
The members also inspected the Netravathi and the Gurupura. All these places have been termed as open-defecation free areas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath