Mangaluru City Corporation area declared as open-defecation free

The jurisdiction of Mangaluru City Corporation has been certified as open-defecation free, following the third-party inspection carried out under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

The inspection was carried out on December 4 and 5, 2020. The certificate issued on December 5, 2020 will be valid till June 5, 2021.

While mentioning about one community toilet and 36 public toilets, the report ranks six toilets as the best ones, which includes the ones at K.S. Rao Road and Pandeshwar.

The team inspected a total of 10 toilets and found eight of them to be clean. It includes the public toilet at the Bejai Kapikad Road, M.G. Road, Kadri Market, Urwa Market, and Mangaluru Central Railway Station.

The inspection team has visited 25 places. It includes the slum areas near Urwa Market and in Dongarkeri, Boloor, and Shanti Alva Compound. The four residential areas they visited were NITK Residential Colony, Kudumboor, Raikatte Kuloor, and Ayyappa Nagar. They also visited Central and Surathkal Markets and also the taxi stand at the Mangaluru Junction Railway Station.

The team inspected KSRTC- Circuit House, Nantoor Junction- Bikarnakatte School, Bunts Hostel Circle-B.R.Ambedkar Circle, and Jail Road- Canara College road stretches.

The members also inspected the Netravathi and the Gurupura. All these places have been termed as open-defecation free areas.