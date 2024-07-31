Mangaluru city bus turns into ambulance, rushes unwell student to hospital

A private city bus in Mangaluru turned into an ambulance when a passenger complained of chest pain on July 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bus on Route 13F was plying from Kunjathbail to Mangaladevi temple. Gajendra Kundar was driving while Mahesh Poojary was the conductor. Suresh, another driver who had to take over from Kundar, was also in the bus.

Around 3 p.m., 10 students of a college boarded the bus at Kuloor. When the bus reached Kottara Chowki, one student, a girl seated near the front door, complained of chest pain. Even as her college mates were attending to her, Mr. Kundar, Mr. Poojary and Mr. Suresh decided to take the bus to a nearby hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kundar took the bus to Father Muller Medical College Hospital at Kankanady, without stopping anywhere, within six minutes. The bus stopped outside the Casualty block. Hospital personnel quickly shifted the student inside for treatment.

The video of the way the student was taken to the hospital was widely circulated on the social media.

Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators’ Association President Azia Parthapady lauded the three crew members of the private bus for their quick response to the emergency, and for ensuring timely treatment for the student.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.