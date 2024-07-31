GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangaluru city bus turns into ambulance, rushes unwell student to hospital

When the bus reached Kottara Chowki, one student, a girl seated near the front door, complained of chest pain

Published - July 31, 2024 12:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
The crew of a private city bus shift an unwell student, who was travelling in the bus, to Father Muller Medical College Hospital after she complained of chest pain en-route, in Mangaluru on July 30, 2024.

The crew of a private city bus shift an unwell student, who was travelling in the bus, to Father Muller Medical College Hospital after she complained of chest pain en-route, in Mangaluru on July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A private city bus in Mangaluru turned into an ambulance when a passenger complained of chest pain on July 30.

The bus on Route 13F was plying from Kunjathbail to Mangaladevi temple. Gajendra Kundar was driving while Mahesh Poojary was the conductor. Suresh, another driver who had to take over from Kundar, was also in the bus.

Around 3 p.m., 10 students of a college boarded the bus at Kuloor. When the bus reached Kottara Chowki, one student, a girl seated near the front door, complained of chest pain. Even as her college mates were attending to her, Mr. Kundar, Mr. Poojary and Mr. Suresh decided to take the bus to a nearby hospital.

Mr. Kundar took the bus to Father Muller Medical College Hospital at Kankanady, without stopping anywhere, within six minutes. The bus stopped outside the Casualty block. Hospital personnel quickly shifted the student inside for treatment.

The video of the way the student was taken to the hospital was widely circulated on the social media.

Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators’ Association President Azia Parthapady lauded the three crew members of the private bus for their quick response to the emergency, and for ensuring timely treatment for the student.

