Mangaluru city airport commissions EV charging station

August 02, 2022 00:13 IST

Mangaluru International Airport on Monday commissioned an electric vehicle charging station close on the heels of procuring two electric sports utility vehicles for its stable.

Commissioning the charging station further reinforces the airport’s commitment to go green and reduce carbon footprint, said a press release. The station would be made available for general public too besides for internal use.

The direct-current fast electric vehicle charging station is located at Traffic Island 4 near the flag post. The station has two 60-kW combined charging system (CCS) 2 type gun charger installed, where two electric vehicles could be charged simultaneously. MIA is also planning to install one more charging station on the airside exclusively for future use when its fleet of EVs is set to increase from the present two.

As many as 30 vehicles could be charged at the Station in 24 hours while potential users should download ATGLs EV App that is available on both Android and iOS. One could use the time, energy, and money mode to charge their EVs. In the time mode, a user may select the time that one wishes to charge the vehicle, in the energy mode could opt for number of units that the vehicle needs to be charged and charge for a specified amount in the last mode.

There is also a provision for fleet cards that large operators could avail to charge their EVs. With a gradual shift towards EVs and proliferation of EVs set to rise and the government too promoting it, the presence of EV charging station at a public utility would only reassure EV owners to use this green mode of transport while planning their next ride to the airport.