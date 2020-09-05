Mangaluru Central sees first train in six months

Mangaluru Central Railway Station, one of the major train stations in Karnataka, received its first passenger train post-lockdown on Saturday morning.

Train No. 06515, one of the six intra-State services introduced by South Western Railway, arrived from Bengaluru at 5.55 a.m. The Mangaluru station used to handle over 30 trains a day, but did not handle even a Shramik Special train during the lockdown period.

Not many passengers travelled in the special train that left Bengaluru on Friday night. Only passengers with reserved accommodation were allowed on the train with all COVID-19 precautions. There was no adequate advance information about its introduction as well.

Staff and officers at the Central greeted the arrival of the train.