Mangaluru Central receives first post-lockdown train

Mangaluru Central, one of the major railway stations in Karnataka, received its first post-lockdown passenger train on Saturday morning. It was the first train to arrive there in about five months.

Train No. 06515, one of the six intra-State services introduced by South Western Railway, arrived from Bengaluru at 5.55 a.m. The station, which used to handle over 30 trains a day, had not handled even Shramik Special trains during the lockdown.

Not many passengers travelled the special train, which left Bengaluru on Friday night, as there was no adequate advance information about its operation. Also, only passengers with reserved accommodation were allowed on the train with all COVID-19 precautions. About 20 passengers alighted from the train at Central.

Staff at the station were ecstatic on the train’s arrival.

The rake which arrived as Train No. 06515 (Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central four days a week via Kunigal) left Mangaluru Central to Bengaluru as Train No. 06518 Mangaluru Central-Bengaluru (three days a week via Mysuru) at 8.50 pm. SWR is not operating the train till Kannur (as per the regular services of Train No. 16511/12) because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Bengaluru-Mangaluru Central-Bengaluru train services will run on all days of the week, four days via Kunigal and three days via Mysuru, as special services.

Karwar service

SWR has also reintroduced Yeshwantpur-Karwar-Yeshwantpur services as special trains (Train No. 06585/06586) on a daily basis to run on the regular path via Kunigal from Friday.

The zone has sped up the service of Train No. 06585 between Hassan and Bantwal with effect from September 7 to ensure that it reaches Karwar at the right time. A communiqué from SWR said the train would arrive and depart from Hassan at 9.40/9.45 p.m., instead of 9.55/10.10 p.m.; Sakleshpur at 10.35/10.55 p.m. instead of 10.55/11 p.m.; Subrahmanya Road at 1.25/1.35 a.m. instead of 2.05/2.10 a.m.; Kaniyur at 1.55/1.56 a.m. instead of 2.27/2.28 a.m.; Kabakaputtur at 2.13/1.15 a.m. instead of 2.45/2.47 a.m.; and Bantwal at 2.40/2.42 a.m. instead of 3.05/3.06 a.m.

The train is running with one Second AC and Third AC coach each, seven second-class sleeper coaches, three second-class coaches, and two luggage-cum-brake van coaches with generators. All the coaches are LHB.

Only those having reserved accommodation on these special trains will be allowed to board the trains. They have to follow COVID-19 guidelines, including maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks.