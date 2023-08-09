ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru Central-Puducherry weekly express trains get 1 more AC 3-tier, 3 more sleeper coaches

August 09, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - MANGALURU

Two general second class coaches will be removed

The Hindu Bureau

Mangaluru is connected to Puducherry by 2 weekly express trains. | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

The railways has decided to add one more AC 3-Tier and three more Sleeper Class coaches and remove two general second class coaches on two weekly trains between Mangaluru Central and Puducherry from August-end.

While Train No. 16855 Puducherry-Mangaluru Central Weekly Express (Thursdays, via Salem) gets these coaches from August 31, Train No. 16856, Mangaluru Central-Puducherry Weekly Express (Fridays, via Salem) gets them from September 1.

Train No. 16857 Puducherry-Mangaluru Central Weekly Express (Saturdays, via Tiruchirapalli) gets the additional coaches from September 2 while Train No. 16858, Mangaluru Central-Puducherry Weekly Express (Sundays, via Tiruchirapalli) gets them from September 3.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The train will thus have a revised composition of one AC 2-tier, two AC 3-tier, 10 sleeper class, three general second class, and two luggage-cum-brake van (persons-with-disability friendly) coaches.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US