August 09, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - MANGALURU

The railways has decided to add one more AC 3-Tier and three more Sleeper Class coaches and remove two general second class coaches on two weekly trains between Mangaluru Central and Puducherry from August-end.

While Train No. 16855 Puducherry-Mangaluru Central Weekly Express (Thursdays, via Salem) gets these coaches from August 31, Train No. 16856, Mangaluru Central-Puducherry Weekly Express (Fridays, via Salem) gets them from September 1.

Train No. 16857 Puducherry-Mangaluru Central Weekly Express (Saturdays, via Tiruchirapalli) gets the additional coaches from September 2 while Train No. 16858, Mangaluru Central-Puducherry Weekly Express (Sundays, via Tiruchirapalli) gets them from September 3.

The train will thus have a revised composition of one AC 2-tier, two AC 3-tier, 10 sleeper class, three general second class, and two luggage-cum-brake van (persons-with-disability friendly) coaches.