HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru Central-Puducherry weekly express trains get 1 more AC 3-tier, 3 more sleeper coaches

Two general second class coaches will be removed

August 09, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:24 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru is connected to Puducherry by 2 weekly express trains.

Mangaluru is connected to Puducherry by 2 weekly express trains. | Photo Credit: T. Singaravelou

The railways has decided to add one more AC 3-Tier and three more Sleeper Class coaches and remove two general second class coaches on two weekly trains between Mangaluru Central and Puducherry from August-end.

While Train No. 16855 Puducherry-Mangaluru Central Weekly Express (Thursdays, via Salem) gets these coaches from August 31, Train No. 16856, Mangaluru Central-Puducherry Weekly Express (Fridays, via Salem) gets them from September 1.

Train No. 16857 Puducherry-Mangaluru Central Weekly Express (Saturdays, via Tiruchirapalli) gets the additional coaches from September 2 while Train No. 16858, Mangaluru Central-Puducherry Weekly Express (Sundays, via Tiruchirapalli) gets them from September 3.

The train will thus have a revised composition of one AC 2-tier, two AC 3-tier, 10 sleeper class, three general second class, and two luggage-cum-brake van (persons-with-disability friendly) coaches.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mangalore / Puducherry / Salem / Tiruchi

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.