Mangaluru Central-Madgaon MEMU Express timings changed from March 15

March 10, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Railways has revised the departure timing of Train No. 10108, Mangaluru Central-Madgaon MEMU Express to leave at 3.30 p.m. instead of the present 2.30 p.m. with effect from March 15 in Mangaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

The Railways has revised the departure timing of Train No. 10108, Mangaluru Central-Madgaon Mainline Electrical Multiple Unit (MEMU) Express with effect from March 15.

Patrons had been demanding delayed departure of the service as the present 2.30 p.m. departure was not serving the larger populace. The proposal was pending before the Railway Ministry for sometime, which has now been approved.

The MEMU leaves Mangaluru Central at 3.30 p.m. both during the non-Monsoon and Monsoon timetables to reach Madgaon at 10.20 p.m. during non-Monsoon and 10.30 p.m. during Monsoon timetable, said a release from Konkan Railway Corporation Ltd.

En-route, the service departs Mangaluru Junction at 3.42 p.m., Surathkal at 4.34 p.m., Mulki at 4.44 p.m., Udupi at 5.11 p.m., Barkur at 5.27 pm, Kundapura at 5.41 pm, Senapura at 5.52 p.m. and Mookambika Road Byndoor at 6.10 p.m. both during non-Monsoon and Monsoon timetable.

It leaves Bhatkal at 6.23 p.m. and 6.29 p.m. during non-Monsoon and Monsoon timetable respectively, Murdeshwar at 6.36 p.m. and 6.46 p.m., Manki at 6.46 and 6.58 p.m., Honnavar at 7.01 p.m. and 7.13 p.m., Kumta at 7.19 and 7.31 p.m., Gokarna Road at 7.41 and 7.50 p.m., Ankola at 7.52 and 8.03 p.m., Karwar at 8.11 and 8.30 p.m., Asnoti at 8.21 p.m. and 8.40 p.m. and Canacona at 8.51 p.m. and 9.01 p.m.

Patrons however have been urging the Railways to ensure its departure from Central at 4.30 p.m. at least so that the service would be helpful to office goers, students, patients etc. Also, they want Train No. 10107 Madgaon-Mangaluru Central MEMU Express to reach Mangaluru Central by at least 10.30 a.m. instead of the present 12.30 p.m.

