ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru: Body of former Congress MLA’s brother found near Kuloor bridge in city

Published - October 07, 2024 01:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

B.M. Mumtaz Ali had posted a voice message in the family group that he was going far away and remained inaccessible.

The Hindu Bureau

B.M. Mumtaz Ali, 52, a businessman and younger brother of B.A. Mohiuddin Bava, former Congress MLA of Mangaluru City North, whose body found floating on the Phalguni river in Mangaluru on October 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The body of B.M. Mumtaz Ali, 52, a businessman and younger brother of B.A. Mohiuddin Bava, former Congress MLA of Mangaluru City North, was found on Monday (October 7, 2024), a few meters away from the spot where he had jumped into the Phalguni river in Mangaluru on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body was found floating near the Kuloor bridge, across the river, where there were indications of Ali jumping into the water. The Mangaluru police shifted the body to the mortuary of a private hospital for autopsy. People gathered in large numbers at the mortuary.

Anupam Agrawal, Commissioner of Police, inspecting Kulur bridge during the search operation on Sunday. H.s. manjunath H S MANJUNATH | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

The police said that Ali left his house in Baikampady around 3 a.m. on October 6, 2024, in his high end car. While driving around in the city, the car hit a vehicle. Ali later posted a voice message in the family group that he was going far away and remained inaccessible.

His daughter and other family members began searching for him and found Ali’s car abandoned near the Kuloor bridge on National Highway 66. His two mobile phones were in the car.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Noticing indications of an attempt to end his life, the police started search operations with assistance of Coast Guards and State Disaster Response Force. Services of some local expert divers was also employed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US