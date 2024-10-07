Mangaluru: Body of former Congress MLA’s brother found near Kuloor bridge in city

The body of B.M. Mumtaz Ali, 52, a businessman and younger brother of B.A. Mohiuddin Bava, former Congress MLA of Mangaluru City North, was found on Monday (October 7, 2024), a few meters away from the spot where he had jumped into the Phalguni river in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The body was found floating near the Kuloor bridge, across the river, where there were indications of Ali jumping into the water. The Mangaluru police shifted the body to the mortuary of a private hospital for autopsy. People gathered in large numbers at the mortuary.

The police said that Ali left his house in Baikampady around 3 a.m. on October 6, 2024, in his high end car. While driving around in the city, the car hit a vehicle. Ali later posted a voice message in the family group that he was going far away and remained inaccessible.

His daughter and other family members began searching for him and found Ali’s car abandoned near the Kuloor bridge on National Highway 66. His two mobile phones were in the car.

Noticing indications of an attempt to end his life, the police started search operations with assistance of Coast Guards and State Disaster Response Force. Services of some local expert divers was also employed.