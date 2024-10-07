GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mangaluru: Body of former Congress MLA’s brother found near Kuloor bridge in city

B.M. Mumtaz Ali had posted a voice message in the family group that he was going far away and remained inaccessible.

Published - October 07, 2024 01:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
B.M. Mumtaz Ali, 52, a businessman and younger brother of B.A. Mohiuddin Bava, former Congress MLA of Mangaluru City North, whose body found floating on the Phalguni river in Mangaluru on October 7, 2024.

B.M. Mumtaz Ali, 52, a businessman and younger brother of B.A. Mohiuddin Bava, former Congress MLA of Mangaluru City North, whose body found floating on the Phalguni river in Mangaluru on October 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The body of B.M. Mumtaz Ali, 52, a businessman and younger brother of B.A. Mohiuddin Bava, former Congress MLA of Mangaluru City North, was found on Monday (October 7, 2024), a few meters away from the spot where he had jumped into the Phalguni river in Mangaluru on Sunday.

The body was found floating near the Kuloor bridge, across the river, where there were indications of Ali jumping into the water. The Mangaluru police shifted the body to the mortuary of a private hospital for autopsy. People gathered in large numbers at the mortuary.

Anupam Agrawal, Commissioner of Police, inspecting Kulur bridge during the search operation on Sunday. H.s. manjunath H S MANJUNATH

Anupam Agrawal, Commissioner of Police, inspecting Kulur bridge during the search operation on Sunday. H.s. manjunath H S MANJUNATH | Photo Credit: H S MANJUNATH

The police said that Ali left his house in Baikampady around 3 a.m. on October 6, 2024, in his high end car. While driving around in the city, the car hit a vehicle. Ali later posted a voice message in the family group that he was going far away and remained inaccessible.

His daughter and other family members began searching for him and found Ali’s car abandoned near the Kuloor bridge on National Highway 66. His two mobile phones were in the car.

Noticing indications of an attempt to end his life, the police started search operations with assistance of Coast Guards and State Disaster Response Force. Services of some local expert divers was also employed.

Published - October 07, 2024 01:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.