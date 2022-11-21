Mangaluru blast accused was out to commit a serious crime, says Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

November 21, 2022 01:53 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - Hassan

The investigation into the Mangaluru blast revealed that Shariq, the accused, had a major plan to cause serious damage, said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

The Minister informed mediapersons in Shivamogga on November 21 that the accused, who suffered 40% burn injuries, was a native of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district. The police had visited and searched some houses in Thirthahalli as part of the investigation.

“For some time, he was in Hubballi where he stole some identity cards of others. Later, he moved to Mysuru. Right now, he is undergoing treatment. Police will get more information from him once he recovers enough to speak to the police,” he said.

Karnataka Police and Central agencies are trying to find out the network of which Shariq was a part. “The incident happened when he was on the way to commit a serious crime. The police are on the job to identify all those associated with him,” he said.

The Minister said that terror incidents had come down in India after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister.

The police team visited and searched some houses in Thirthahalli, the native place of Shariq on November 21. The accused was looking after a cloth shop in the town, which his father had set up.

Shariq lost his mother at a young age. His father had remarried. His father too died a few months ago. Shariq had not been home for the last three months, police have learnt.