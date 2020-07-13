MangaluruMANGALURU 13 July 2020 11:55 IST
Mangaluru BJP MLA recovers from COVID-19
Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty has said that he has recovered from COVID-19.
The BJP MLA, who is also a dentist, tweeted on Sunday saying, “By the grace of God, all your blessings, prayers, good wishes, great care from doctors and hospital staff, happy to share that I have recovered from COVID-19. I will be in quarantine for 10 more days, will gradually resume work. Stay safe everyone. Let us stand together and fight this pandemic.”
Earlier, he had announced about testing positive on July 2.
