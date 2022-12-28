HamberMenu
Mangaluru bishop says message of Christmas is to be meek and humble, kind and gentle

Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Peter Paul Saldanha led the ‘Bandhutva Christmas’ celebrations at the Father Muller Convention Centre at Kankanady in Mangaluru on December 27

December 28, 2022 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, Mangaluru Bishop Peter Paul Saldanha and others at the ‘Bandhutva Christmas’ celebrations organised by the diocese in Mangaluru on December 27, 2022.

MANGALURU

Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Peter Paul Saldanha has said that the message of Christmas is to learn from Jesus to be meek and humble, to be kind and gentle, and to respect one another with simplicity, compassion, humility and to become someone similar to him.

He led the ‘Bandhutva Christmas’ celebrations, organised by the diocese, at the Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady in Mangaluru on December 27 evening.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, who was a guest at the event, said that Christmas is a celebration of peace. Christianity is a peace-loving religion. The motto, ‘live and let live’, is the hallmark of the Christian community.

Referring to Mangaluru, Mr. Shashi Kumar said, “Although the city appears to be sensitive externally, Mangalureans are known for mutual respect and mutual coordination. The city comes back to normalcy even when the social fabric is disrupted. Peace is the resonance of this land.”

Staff and nursing students of Father Muller institutions sang Christmas carols in different languages.

Leaders from various communities participated in the celebrations. The programme had been organised to strengthen bonds with other religions by promoting the message of peace, harmony and brotherhood.

