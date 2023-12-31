Mangaluru Bishop hosts Bandhutva celebrations to foster amity

December 31, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru Bishop Most Rev. Peter Paul Saldanha hosted Bandhutva celebrations to mark Christmas and the New Year attended by people from different strata of society at the Bishop House on Saturday.

In his welcome address, Rev. Saldanha said, “In a world torn by conflict, the birth of Jesus heralded peace. His life, teachings, and the legacy of forgiveness He left behind are the essence of peace. Mahatma Gandhi, inspired by Jesus, lived a life of forgiveness and peace. When forgiveness springs forth from us, we become harbingers of peace.”

Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, CSI Bishop Most. Rev. Hemachandra Kumar, S.L. Boje Gowda and K. Harish Kumar, MLCs; Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Customs Commissioner Vinitha Shekar, Central Excise Commissioner Keshava Narayana Reddy, and Ramakrishna Mission’s Swami Raghuramananda were among the many attended the celebrations.

Mr. Muhilan said Mangaluru is distinctive due to Christian Community’s unique identity. Mangalureans have forged their distinctiveness and made significant contributions across education, healthcare, and social services. Mr. Agrawal said though police cannot forgive crime, they seek to reform individuals and reduce crime rates. He prays daily for societal peace.

Citing Fr. Muller’s works, Mr. Khader said Christian community’s contributions to society are immense. Encouraging unity, Bandhutva fosters strong bonds and becomes the pillar of community strength. Bandhutva should be celebrated across the state to foster stronger community ties, he said advocating Bandhutva be made government programme.

