Mangaluru-Bengaluru train services hit by landslip near Padil

June 30, 2022 12:53 IST

A few trains were cancelled and some others were delayed following a landslip between Mangaluru Junction and Padil on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru section around 9 a.m. following heavy rains on June 30.

While the debris was cleared, resumption of train operations will be possible only around 4.30 p.m.

Train No. 06488 Subrahmanya Road-Mangaluru Central unreserved express special and Train No. 06489 Mangaluru Central-Subrahmanya Road unreserved express special were cancelled for the day.

According to Railway officials, the landslip occurred on the Hassan line. Services between Mangaluru and Hassan/ Bengaluru have been affected.

Train No. 06484 Kabaka Puttur-Mangaluru Central unreserved express special that left Puttur at 7.55 a.m. was short-terminated at Bantwal. The to and fro services to Kukke Subrahmanya by the same rake were cancelled.

Train No. 16516 Karwar-Yeshwantpur tri-weekly express that arrived at Mangaluru Junction around 11 a.m. was awaiting clearance to proceed towards Bengaluru. In the event of the track not being cleared for train operations today, the Karwar-Yeshwantpur train is likely to be taken to Jokatte and then towards Hassan through the Padil bypass.

Train No. 07377 Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction express special, which was scheduled to arrive at Mangaluru Junction at 12.40 p.m., was expected to be short-terminated at Bantwal.