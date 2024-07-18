Mangaluru-Bengaluru road connectivity disrupted following landslides on Bengaluru and Mysuru highways

Road connectivity between Mangaluru and Bengaluru was almost disrupted on Thursday, July 18, following the closure of National Highway 75 due to incident of landslips in Sakleshpur taluk and NH 275 at night. An order prohibiting the movement of all kinds of vehicles on NH 275 was made due to a perceived threat of a landslip near Karthoji between Sampaje and Madikeri.

A car was stuck in mud following a landslip on NH 75 near Doddatapale village of Sakleshpur taluk on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. While its driver reportedly escaped unhurt, several buses got stuck in the mud. The Hassan Deputy Commissioner ordered the closure of the highway till the National Highways Authority of India carries out the repair and restoration works. as a precautionary measure.

Following this, the Dakshina Kannada district police began diverting Hassan and Bengaluru-bound traffic either via Charmadi Ghat towards Mudigere or Sampaje Ghat towards Madikeri and Mysuru from Thursday morning.

However, in a later evening development, the Kodagu Deputy Commissioner issued an order prohibiting the movement of all kinds of vehicles on NH 275, via Sampaje Ghat, between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. The order was based on the report by the National Highways Division of the State PWD that there was a landslip possibility between Km 90.05 and 90.1 near Karthoji on NH 275.

As heavy rains were predicted for the next four days in Kodagu district, it was advisable to restrict vehicular movement through the highway till July 22 during night hours, the Assistant Executive Engineer, Madikeri, had reported to the DC. Other than emergency service vehicles, movement of all other vehicles was restricted as a precautionary measure till July 22 during the night hours, the DC said.

Light vehicles through Charmadi

Movement of heavy vehicles was restricted on the only other available route, NH 73 via the Charmadi Ghat, as on Thursday evening, said Chikkamagaluru Superintendent of Police Vikram Amate. Private tourist bus operators had to cancel their services even through this route, said an operator.

Earlier instances

Just a day before, a hill cutting for widening the NH 75 near Donigal caved in even as a couple of cars and a truck escaped by a whisker near Donigal on this stretch. Temporary blockage of the highway has had a cascading effect with vehicles lining up for kilometres together from Mangaluru and Hassan sides.

The landslips were occurring along the 10 km stretch of NH 75 between Sakleshpur and Maranahalli, just before the beginning of the Shiradi Ghat from Hassan-side. People in the region have blamed unscientific hill cutting for highway widening as the reason for frequent landslips that regularly occur every Monsoon ever since 2018. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has assigned the Hassan-Maranahalli highway (45 km) widening contract to M/s Rajkamal Builders Pvt. Ltd. The work is yet to be completed having surpassed multiple deadlines.

