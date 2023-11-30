November 30, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST - BENGALURU

CHD Group – a Mangaluru headquartered global health organisation — will lead an international delegation at Conference of the Parties (COP 28) meeting of United Nations’ Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in the United Arab Emirates. COP28 begins on November 30 and ends on December 12.

CHD Group will lead a 7-member delegation of experts from South Asia, Africa and Iran to the blue zone of the high-level meetings, and engage with different stakeholders around the globe in discussions pertaining to public health consequences of climate change, just energy transition, fossil fuel reduction and food security concerns.

COP28 is the first time in the history of UNFCCC and COP meetings where health as an agenda is being discussed and tabled.

CHD Group will be holding a side event into the blue zone jointly with Climate Action Network – South Asia, which will be focusing on just energy transition in South Asia.

Dr. Edmond Fernandes, founder and CEO, CHD Group will be addressing the United Nations’ Foundation Pavilion on lowering emissions and promoting equitable food distribution. He will also be speaking at the Ukraine Country Pavilion on climate sensitivity of food systems and public nutrition, besides how war impacts food security and health systems. On the sidelines, Dr. Fernandes is expected to meet several key world leaders as well.

Dr. Fernandes has, in the past on many occasions, urged UNFCCC to mainstream public health in all policies for a climate secure future. At COP28, he is also part of the cohort of the Global Alliance on the Future of Food.

