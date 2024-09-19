GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mangaluru Bar Association to intensify demand for permanent High Court Bench in city

Published - September 19, 2024 07:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Ivan D’Souza, MLC, addressing members of Bar associations of Mangaluru and other taluks in Dakshina Kannada district at a meeting in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Ivan D’Souza, MLC, addressing members of Bar associations of Mangaluru and other taluks in Dakshina Kannada district at a meeting in Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru Bar Association on Thursday formed a committee to intensify the struggle for establishment of a permanent Bench of High Court of Karnataka in Mangaluru.

Speaking at a meeting here, Ivan D’Souza, association member and MLC, suggested chalking out a plan of action to get the demand fulfilled with guidance from senior advocates and cooperation from the general public.

Office-bearers of many taluk Bar associations from Dakshina Kannada district attended the meeting and extended their support, said a communique here.

Chairing the meeting, Mangaluru association president H.V. Raghavendra noted that establishing the High Court Bench in Mangaluru that has all the necessary infrastructure would go a long way in speedy delivery of justice. The move would benefit residents of five neighbouring districts, he said.

Mr. Raghavendra said as the district prison was being shifted to a different location shortly. Its premises spread over five-six acres would be most suitable to house the High Court Bench.

Bantwal Bar Association pesident M. Richard Costa, Belthangady Bar Association president Vasantha Marakada, former vice-chairman of Karnataka State Bar Council T.N. Poojary, senior Mangaluru advocates M.P. Noronha, Prithviraj Rai, Ashok Ariga, M.R. Balla, Manuraj, Dinakar Shetty, Asha Nayak, Sumana Sharan, Jagadisha Shenava, and others were present.

