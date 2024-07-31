ADVERTISEMENT

Mangaluru airport provides another bullet resistant vehicle, advanced bomb disposal tools to CISF

Updated - July 31, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 08:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mukesh Nankani (second from left), Chief Airport Officer, Mangaluru International Airport, hands over keys of the second Bullet Resistant Vehicle to V.M. Joshi, Chief Airport Security Officer and senior commandant, CISF, in Mangaluru recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, on Monday further strengthened the airport’s security infrastructure with the addition of advanced equipment provided to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

ADVERTISEMENT

The new equipment includes a second Bullet Resistant Vehicle (BRV) for the Quick Response Team (QRT) and state-of-the-art Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) tools. The airport also handed over a Suspect Luggage Containment Vehicle, a Miniature Remote Operated Vehicle, an IR illuminator, and night vision binoculars with a range finder to the CISF. In addition, the Landside Security team at the airport received two electric scooters, which will be used to patrol the entry and exit roads of the airport.

A release from MIA here said the initiative ensures that Mangaluru International Airport is fully compliant with all BDDS equipment requirements mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), providing the CISF with all necessary tools to effectively manage airport security.

Mukesh Nankani, Chief Airport Officer of MIA, handed over a symbolic key to the BRV to Virendra Mohan Joshi, Senior Commandant of CISF and Chief Airport Security Officer, in the presence of Vijit Juyal, Chief Security Officer, AAHL and the Airport leadership team.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We are committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and security at Mangaluru International Airport. The deployment of these advanced security measures reflects our ongoing dedication to enhancing passenger safety and operational efficiency,” Mr. Nankani said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US