Mangaluru airport provides another bullet resistant vehicle, advanced bomb disposal tools to CISF

Updated - July 31, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Published - July 31, 2024 08:50 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mukesh Nankani (second from left), Chief Airport Officer, Mangaluru International Airport, hands over keys of the second Bullet Resistant Vehicle to V.M. Joshi, Chief Airport Security Officer and senior commandant, CISF, in Mangaluru recently.

Mukesh Nankani (second from left), Chief Airport Officer, Mangaluru International Airport, hands over keys of the second Bullet Resistant Vehicle to V.M. Joshi, Chief Airport Security Officer and senior commandant, CISF, in Mangaluru recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, on Monday further strengthened the airport’s security infrastructure with the addition of advanced equipment provided to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The new equipment includes a second Bullet Resistant Vehicle (BRV) for the Quick Response Team (QRT) and state-of-the-art Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) tools. The airport also handed over a Suspect Luggage Containment Vehicle, a Miniature Remote Operated Vehicle, an IR illuminator, and night vision binoculars with a range finder to the CISF. In addition, the Landside Security team at the airport received two electric scooters, which will be used to patrol the entry and exit roads of the airport.

A release from MIA here said the initiative ensures that Mangaluru International Airport is fully compliant with all BDDS equipment requirements mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), providing the CISF with all necessary tools to effectively manage airport security.

Mukesh Nankani, Chief Airport Officer of MIA, handed over a symbolic key to the BRV to Virendra Mohan Joshi, Senior Commandant of CISF and Chief Airport Security Officer, in the presence of Vijit Juyal, Chief Security Officer, AAHL and the Airport leadership team.

“We are committed to ensuring the highest standards of safety and security at Mangaluru International Airport. The deployment of these advanced security measures reflects our ongoing dedication to enhancing passenger safety and operational efficiency,” Mr. Nankani said.

