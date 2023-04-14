Mangaluru airport observes Fire Service Week

April 14, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru International Airport observed ‘Fire Service Week’ with a scheduled simulated demonstration for stakeholders in front of the administrative office of the airport on Friday.

Fire and emergency service personnel observe the week nationally from April 14 to pay tribute to firemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty at Mumbai Dockyard on April 14, 1944. The airport personnel observed a minute’s silence in homage to the martyrs, said a release.

The Aerodrome Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) unit of the airport highlighted the theme of this year’s week – “Awareness in Fire Safety for Growth of National Infrastructure” during the demonstration. Airport staff from different sections, who volunteered to douse the simulated controlled fire, demonstrated the Pull, Aim, Squeeze, Sweep (PASS) mantra that guides fire fighting by first responders.

Airport spokesperson said MIA will further train 1,700-odd stakeholders at the airport – airline/airport staff, ground handlers, Customs, etc., in the essentials of fire fighting in a year. The ARFF team had placed fire extinguishers in a 15-metre radius at important locations across the airport. The training will help the stakeholders act as first responders in case of a fire emergency in any part of the airport and control the fire before ARFF takes over.

The ARFF team also showcased the wide range of life saving equipment at their disposal, the crash fire tender, and the reach that their bowers have and explained their functioning and importance in mitigating any crisis to the gathering.

