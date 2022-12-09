Mangaluru airport introduces quick exterior car wash facility

December 09, 2022 05:13 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

CleanCart used 1.5 litres of water to wash a car in around 20 minutes

The Hindu Bureau

A vehicle leaves after dropping passengers at Mangaluru International Airport.

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has introduced quick exterior wash facility for cars of passengers and visitors at the parking lot. The facility by CleanCart was launched on December 8.

CleanCart used 1.5 litres of water to wash a car in around 20 minutes. The portable CleanCart has a 40-litre tank, which is enough to wash 25 cars in one filling. Most importantly for the customer, CleanCart comes to the spot where the vehicle is parked. The staff remove the dust, wash and dry the car. The service includes special polish for tyres as well.

CleanCart uses a special eco-friendly formulation to clean the car. SMS notifications keep the customer abreast of the progress of the cleaning and gives them the leeway to go about their work even as the vehicle is getting a clean makeover. The car-friendly wipes used to dry the car are squeezed into a separate compartment in the same cart. This dirty water is then drained from the cart in an environment-friendly way.

The service is available from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

