Mangaluru airport installs 80 water-saving aerators in terminal

The Mangaluru International Airport has installed 80 water-saving aerators in washroom taps in the terminal to conserve water.

It has placed 46 pink waste bins in washrooms designated for use by women stakeholders for them to dispose personal hygiene items. It has also displayed signages at the washrooms urging stakeholders to do so. This move will enable the airport to scientifically dispose personal hygiene items.

It has commissioned two incinerators with a capacity to handle 200 napkins and diapers per day at the women’s barracks of the aviation security group of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the airport terminal premises. Growing awareness among the stakeholders too on their effective and scientific disposal is a welcome development, a release from the airport said.

In addition it has switched over to energy efficient LED lights by installing 3,273 such lights in terminal building and airside.

The airport has also drawn up plans to set up an in-house solid waste management facility with 500 kg per day organic waste converter that will process wet waste. The facility will also have segregation and sorting area of dry waste which in turn can be sent for recycling. This in turn will not impose an additional burden on the municipal landfill sites.

Additionally, plans are also afoot to change the conventional petrol and diesel vehicles used for airside operations to electric vehicles during the current financial year.

Multiple electric vehicle charging stations will also be set up on the airside and landside to encourage transition to green energy. All the streetlights in the landside approach road will also be converted to LEDs, the release said.