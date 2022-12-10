Mangaluru airport hands over bomb detection and disposal squad equipment to CISF

December 10, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has handed over specialised bomb detection and disposal squad equipment to the Airport Security Group (ASG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The state-of-the-art equipment will aid the ASG personnel, tasked with maintaining the security of the airport, deal with any nefarious designs by individuals or organisations involving explosives at the airport, a release from the airport said.

Rajiv Kumar Rai, Regional Director, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), dedicated the equipment at a simple ceremony at the airport on December 7.

The provision of the assorted security equipment is in line with the commitment of the airport to meet all critical security requirements of CISF (ASG) on priority and its own philosophy to give the utmost prominence to the security of the airport, it said.

The airport earlier this year had also dedicated a bullet resistant vehicle for use by ASG personnel, making it the first sensitive airport outside the metropolises in India to handover this state-of-the-art vehicle to CISF.

Likewise, the airport had also set up a state-of-the art Security Operations Control Centre manned by the ASG personnel that helps them maintain a hawk’s eye over all areas of the airport, it said.

