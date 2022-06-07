Mangaluru airport distributes plantable baggage tags to passengers

A passenger with a plantable baggage tag at the international airport in Mangaluru on the occasion of World Environment Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As part of the World Environment Day, Mangaluru International Airport distributed plantable baggage tags to the passengers on Sunday.

The tags were given away to all departing passengers. Containing seeds of a variety of vegetables and medicinal plants, the passengers flaunted the tags like their badge of honour. They also assured to plant these tags and take care of them at their destination. Even other stakeholders at the airport too happily accepted these tags, a release from the airport said.

Arriving passengers took the opportunity to add saplings of Dwarf Lilyturf or Mondo Grass (Ophiopogon Japonicus) to their luggage. Selfie booth was also arranged for them with the chance to click pictures and or selfies with these saplings.

The airport also oriented various activities at the kids’ corner set up as part of the summer carnival to reflect the spirit of World Environment Day. Children pledged to save paper, use unused pages in their notebooks for rough work even as they merrily involved themselves with the craft and drawing activities.

The highlight of the celebration was a pledge wall set up at the domestic security hold area where passengers and other stakeholders posted their ‘note of commitment’ to save the planet, it added.