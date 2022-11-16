Mangaluru airport celebrates Children’s Day for three days

November 16, 2022 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - MANGALURU

The Mangaluru International Airport spread out its Children’s Day celebration over three days from November 12, continuing its drive to engage passengers in a unique manner.

A release said stakeholders appreciated caricaturing, magic, and jugglery that formed part of the celebration. Children understood the nuances that define caricature, exterity that magicians bring to the table and art of balancing that jugglers revel at.

Eminent caricature artist M. Harishchandra Shetty, who is known as Harini by pen name, set the ball rolling for the Children’s Day celebration on November 12.

Harini drew broad smiles from the young and old alike by transforming their facial features into fine caricatures. His pen moved in sync with his observation powers and the white paper that served as his canvas, came alive with bold and deft strokes, vowing his audience who posed for him.

Jideesh R. and his assistant Manikantan M. took the children into the mystical world of magic with their mesmerizing performance on November 13.

Mr. Jideesh actively involved his young audience as volunteers. The chance to see magic up close and personal while Mr. Jideesh held all his cards close to his chest, left the young and old amazed. The simple yet uncomplicated ‘magic’ acts left the audience spell bound.

The stage belonged to Ratheesh P.K. who effortlessly juggled items, big and small, in the grand finale performance on Children’s Day. Weaving his way through the passengers in the domestic security hold area, he did not lose sight of the objects that he was so adroitly balancing.

The giggles of children and gasps of vow from the adults was the perfect acknowledgement of his jugglery skill.