Mangalore varsity UG exam from April 17

Nearly 72,000 college students will appear for different examinations as the month-long even semester undergraduate examination of Mangalore University will commence on April 17.

According to A.M. Khan, Registrar (Evaluation), the university would open five more examination centres this time to enable students to appear for the examination at their nearest colleges.

They would be opened at Government Women’s College at Puttur; Government First Grade College in Haleyangady; Misbah Women’s College in Surathkal; Gurudeva College in Belthangady and at Saishankara College in Ponnampet in Kodagu district.

With this, there would be 115 examination centres, as the students would appear for second, fourth and sixth semester examination.

The examination would end on May 17, he said and added that a majority of the examination would be completed by May 15.

Stating that there were 216 colleges under the university in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts, he said that the university would have to conduct the examination for 241 combinations (a group of different subjects) under 44 subjects.

He said that the university would not outsource the distribution of question papers and answer sheets to colleges. It would be done by the university itself.

After consulting teachers, the university would make efforts to start evaluation of answer scripts from May 15, as a majority of examination would have been completed by then. Some internal arrangements have been made this time to speed up the process of evaluation and feeding the marks onto software.

With this, results could be announced at the earliest.

He said that the university has completed re-evaluation of 3,000 answer scripts of odd semester (first, third and fifth) examination conducted in November 2016. Their results were being announced now in phases.

Hall tickets

The Registrar (Evaluation) said that the colleges could download hall tickets of students for the examination beginning on April 17 from the website of the university from April 11.

However, the colleges would have to feed the required information onto the website for generating hall tickets.