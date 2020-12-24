Mangalore varsity to recognise colleges as research centres

It will also recognise teachers as research guides

Responding to a long-pending demand of senior college teachers, the Academic Council of Mangalore University in its meeting on Wednesday resolved that eligible teachers in its affiliated colleges, irrespective of the category, can be recognised as research guides and affiliated colleges meeting all the requirements can be granted recognition as research centres.

At present, constituent colleges of the university, which are owned by the university, and teachers in these colleges are allowed to guide researchers pursuing Ph.Ds. With the council’s latest decision, eligible teachers in private, government, and government aided private colleges affiliated to the university can guide the researchers once the university revises its statute governing recognition of institutions as research centres. Eligible colleges, irrespective of the category, can also be recognised as the research centres.

Vice-Chancellor P. Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya told the council that the university would initiate the process of revising the statute. Registrar (administration) K. Raju Mogaveera said that if the statute was not revised, it might lead to legal complications once the Ph.D. is awarded to researchers who have registered through those research centres and who have completed their research under the guidance of teachers in those colleges.

The V-C said that a committee of the deans of the university will prepare guidelines to recognise teachers as research guides and colleges as research centres. He said that a committee of the university would visit colleges to review the infrastructure and academic facilities before recommending the university for the recognition.

Prof. Yadapadithaya said that many affiliated colleges have qualified and talented teachers who should be given a chance to guide researchers. They should not be deprived of the opportunity just because they are not in the university. At the same time, many colleges had good infrastructure facilities to be centres of research.

He said that from 2021 onwards, the government has made it mandatory that if a teacher is to be recruited they should compulsorily have a Ph.D. and should have passed either the national or state level eligibility test. Hence, there is a need for more research guides and research centres. The fruits of research should benefit all. He said that the university will not compromise on quality while giving recognition.