Mangalore varsity postpones undergraduate, PG exams

Public transport will see disruption due to weekend curfew on Aug. 14 and 28

In the light of communication from Dakshina Kannada district administration about disruption of public transport on August 14 and 28 due to weekend curfew, Mangalore University has postponed the undergraduate and postgraduate examination scheduled on those two days.

Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma said that disruption of public transport will make it difficult for students of the university to reach the examination centre on these two days. Hence, the university has decided to postpone the examination.

In a release, Mr. Dharma said that the revised timetable of the examination will be sent to students by email on Thursday.

It will also be available on the university’s website, www.mangalore- university.co.in.

As many as 41,989 undergraduate and 5,676 post-graduate students wrote the examination held on Wednesday.

A total of 1,876 undergraduate students and 56 postgraduate students remained absent.

It was following directions from the district administration to prevent the spread of COVID-19 that the university re-scheduled the odd semester examinations, which began on Wednesday.

In the morning, 24,937 undergraduate students and 3,868 post-graduate students wrote the examination, while 1,324 undergraduate students and 14 postgraduate students remained absent.

In the afternoon, 17,052 undergraduate students and 1,808 post-graduate students wrote the examination, while 551 undergraduate students and 42 postgraduate students remained absent. Earlier, talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said that deemed to be universities and autonomous institutions in the district have been asked to take prior concurrence of the district administration before announcing holding of examinations.

The Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Dakshina Kannada, has been appointed the nodal officer to review arrangements at these institutions, he said.