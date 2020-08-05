Mangalore varsity final semesterdegree, PG exam next month

Mangalore University will conduct its final semester undergraduate and post-graduate examinations of the 2019-20 academic year from September 15 to September 30. If students are not able to take the exam, they will be given a chance to appear as freshers in January 2021, according to university Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya.

He told a meeting of the Academic Council here on Tuesday that the supplementary examination for other semesters will be conducted from September 15 to September 30 and also in January next. It is to enable final semester students who have not cleared the examination of other semesters to pass the examination.

Regular examination in January and the supplementary examination will be conducted as a one-time measure due to the factors associated with the pandemic and to help students to complete their courses at one go.

He said that suitable arrangements will be made for students from containment zones and those who have tested positive for COVID-19 to appear for the final semester examination.

He said that no examination will be conducted for undergraduate students of II and IV semesters and post-graduate students of II semester whose examination otherwise should have been conducted in April-May 2020. They will be promoted on “formula-based marks”.

Digital valuation

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the university will opt for digital evaluation of answer scripts of all final semester examination that will be conducted. With this, teachers need not come to the centralised evaluation centre in Mangaluru. Arrangements will be made to have three digital evaluation centres in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu.

He said that the academic year 2020-21 will start in September with on-line classes. If COVID-19 comes under control, classroom teaching will begin in October. If not, off-line classes will be conducted whenever the situation turns suitable. “The thrust will be on both on-line and off-line classes during the academic year 2020-21,” he said and asked teachers to use virtual tools to reach out to students.

In a significant decision, the council agreed to reduce the duration of its post-graduation course in computer application (MCA) to two years from three to bring parity with the other two-year post-graduate courses.

Registrar (administration) K. Raju Mogaveera, Registrar (Evaluation) P.L. Dharma and Finance Officer (in-charge) B. Narayana spoke.