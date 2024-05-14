ADVERTISEMENT

Mangalore Universiy invites applications for affiliation

Published - May 14, 2024 09:14 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mangalore University has invited applications from educational institutes affiliated to the university for extension and permanent affiliation for 2024-25. Institutes requiring fresh affiliation should also apply.

Colleges going in for closure and transfer of management; those that want to increase the intake of students or implement change of courses should also apply through UUCMS portal www.uucms.karnataka.gov.in with application fee of ₹2,000 by May 25, 2024.

Applications can be sent with 10% penalty fee till May 31. Hard copies should be sent to the Registrar (administration) at the university. For details log on to www.mangaloreuniversity.ac.in, a release from the university said.

