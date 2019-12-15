Mangaluru

Mangalore Universityappoints counsellor

As many as 168 affiliated colleges also follow suit

Mangalore University has appointed a counsellor on its Mangalagangotri campus to help students to over come stress, depression, examination fears and share feelings.

In addition, of the 210 affiliated colleges under the university, 168 have appointed counsellors, according to A.M. Khan, Registrar (Administration) at the university.

He told The Hindu that the counsellor on the university campus will visit hostels and various departments to help students in need.

In addition, this counsellor is available at the health centre of the university three days in a week.

Mr. Khan said that some colleges have formed clusters for the purpose of counselling using the mentor concept.

Under this system, about five or six colleges join hands and organise counselling, awareness and training programmes at one place by gathering students. Awareness is being created on the impacts of drug abuses, sexual abuse, human rights violation and discrimination.

