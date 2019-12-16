Mangalore University wins kabaddi competition

The kabaddi team of Mangalore University emerged champions in the south zone inter-university competition conducted at the Government First Grade College, Tenkanidiyoor, Udupi, from December 11 to December 14.

According to C.K. Kishore Kumar, director, Department of Physical Education at the university, 91 teams had taken part in the event.

They were from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Recently, the volleyball team of the varsity won the title by emerging as champions for the first time in the south zone inter-university competition held at Krishna University, Andhra Pradesh, from November 26 to November 30, he added.