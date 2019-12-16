Mangaluru

Mangalore University wins kabaddi competition

The Kabaddi team of Mangalore University.

The Kabaddi team of Mangalore University.  

more-in

The kabaddi team of Mangalore University emerged champions in the south zone inter-university competition conducted at the Government First Grade College, Tenkanidiyoor, Udupi, from December 11 to December 14.

According to C.K. Kishore Kumar, director, Department of Physical Education at the university, 91 teams had taken part in the event.

They were from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Recently, the volleyball team of the varsity won the title by emerging as champions for the first time in the south zone inter-university competition held at Krishna University, Andhra Pradesh, from November 26 to November 30, he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mangaluru
Karnataka
Mangalore
sport
sports awards
kabaddi
universities and colleges
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2019 12:48:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/mangalore-university-wins-kabaddi-competition/article30314710.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY