Mangalore University wins cross-country race

Mangalore University won for the fifth time in the All India Inter University Cross Country Championship for Men 2019-20, organised by Mangalore University (M.U.) and Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri, on Sunday.
Punjabi University, Patiala, finished second. Savithri Bai Phule Pune University, Sant Baba Bhag Singh University , and Maharshi Dayananad University secured the third, fourth and fifth places respectively.
Narendra Prathap (31:52.00) of M.U., Pintu Kumar Yadav (32:13.00) of Punjabi University, Sathishkumar S.H. (32:22.00) of Madras University, Abdul Bari (32:30.00) of Mangalore University, Mahan Saini (32:49.00) of Kumaun University, Nainital, and Rohith Yadav (32: 58.00) of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences secured the first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth places respectively in the individual category.
The event involved a 10 km run flagged off by Mangaluru City Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha at 7 a.m. from Nishmitha Towers in Moodbidri. M.U. Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya distributed prizes.
The foundation presented a cash prize of ₹50,000 to champions, ₹25,000 to first individual champion, followed by ₹20,000, ₹15,000, ₹10,000 and ₹5,000 to the next individual champions. All six students representing M.U. were students of Alva’s College. A total of 1,500 athletes from 175 universities attended.
Foundation Chairman M. Mohan Alva, Karnataka Janapada University Former Vice-Chancellor Chinnappa Gowda, MU Physical Education Director Kishore Kumar, International Athlete Babu Shetty, Senior Coach Harpal Singh, Social Worker Prasad Rai, Principal Kurian were present among others.
