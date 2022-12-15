Mangalore University will announce fourth semester UG examination results by December-end: Registrar (Evaluation)

December 15, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

Registrar (Evaluation) of Mangalore University P.L. Dharma on Thursday said that the university will announce the results of fourth semester UG examination of the academic year 2021-22 by the end of this month.

He told the academic council meeting of the university that the evaluation of the answer scripts of both the fourth and second semester UG examination is under progress at eight cluster examination centres. Teachers, who are also evaluators of the answer scripts, are taking classes in the forenoon and attending evaluation in the afternoon. Evaluation is being done on Sundays too. Of the evaluators, 67% are guest teachers and about 6% to 7% are permanent teachers. Since classes are also under progress, some colleges are not sending the guest teachers for evaluation. Some permanent teachers are also not coming forward for evaluation, he said.

The results of fourth semester examination will be declared by December 31, 2022. But there will be delay in announcing the results of second semester examinations as the admission of second semester students (of new National Education Policy batch) has been made under Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) as prescribed by the government. As two issues – pertaining to uploading marks list sheets, including the marks list of the reviewer, and the other relating to decoding – in the UUCMS are yet to be addressed there will be delay in the announcement of the results. In the current process, sometimes the marks list of a student will have to be uploaded twice to the UUCMS. The government has been requested to withdraw the process of decoding and uploading of marks list sheets. If the two processes are exempted then the results can be announced early. Hence, no particular date can be announced now for announcing second semester examination results, he said.

First, sixth semester results

Mr. Dharma said that evaluation of all answer scripts of first semester examination (of 2021-22 academic year) has been completed and the results of Bachelor of Hotel Management has been announced. The results of remaining courses will be announced in phases.

He said that the results of sixth semester examination have been announced. The marks cards are yet to be issued to students. But students have the option of downloading their marks sheets from the website of the university. Students have got admission to PG courses for 2022-23 academic year based on the same.

Mr. Dharma said that the results of third and fifth semester examinations have already been announced. And there are no issues pertaining to the results of these two semesters.

Meanwhile, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) has called for college bandh on Saturday over the issues pertaining to the delay in the announcement of results of UG examination of Mangalore University. It said that many students have not been able to apply for scholarships due to the delay in the announcement of results.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest against the university in Kundapur, Udupi district, on Thursday over the same issues.