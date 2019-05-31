Mangalore University UG classes to begin on June 20

The 2019-20 academic year of Mangalore University will commence on June 20 with the opening of undergraduate classes. The postgraduate classes will start on July 15.

A.M. Khan, Registrar (Administration), told The Hindu that the university has advanced the commencement of postgraduate classes by about a fortnight this year.

Earlier, the postgraduate classes would start in the first week of August. The university can do it by planning to announce the undergraduate results early this year.

He said that the university is expected to announce the results of the final semester undergraduate examinations of Arts and Science streams in the first week of June. The results of the final semester undergraduate examinations of Commerce stream are expected on June 20. The examinations were conducted during April-May, 2019.

The evaluation of answer scripts of both the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes are in progress now, he said.

Mr. Khan said that the university will invite applications for admission to its postgraduate programmes in June. The annual open house to showcase its postgraduate programmes will be conducted on June 14. The entrance tests for admission to various postgraduate programmes will be conducted in the last week of June.

The process of admission to postgraduate programmes will commence in the first week of July.

The admission to the Arts stream will be conducted on July 5 and July 6, Science on July 8 and July 9, Commerce on July 10 and July 11, and to postgraduate programmes under education stream on July 12.

The university will introduce the choice-based credit system (CBCS) for its undergraduate programmes (for the first semester students) for the first time from 2019-20.

The regulations governing the CBCS for Bachelor of Degree Programmes read: “CBCS enables the degrees of Mangalore University to be on par with the global standards. Given the present trend of globalisation, it is all but fitting that Mangalore University should adopt CBCS so that the acceptability of the programmes and degrees offered by the university becomes comparable and readily acceptable.”

The new system will enable students to study inter-disciplinary subjects along with their core subjects. With CBCS, degree course will be known as degree programme, while the “subject/paper” will be known as “course”.