Mangalore University to roll out new courses from next academic year

A five-year integrated postgraduate course in electronics with options of lateral entry and exit will be the new attraction for students joining Mangalore University from the next academic year.

In addition, students can also study a two-year postgraduate course in cyber security and a one-year postgraduate diploma in hostel management.

The Academic Council of the university, in its meeting on Monday, approved the regulations and syllabi of the course in Electronics (M.Sc.) and the Postgraduate Diploma in Hostel Management. The council also passed the syllabus of the course in Cyber Security (M.Sc.).

P.S. Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor, told the meeting that the regulations will have to be approved by the Governor who is Chancellor of the universities. The approval is expected when commencing the courses after five months this year.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the integrated course in electronics with 10 semesters will be introduced in tune with the national education policy as it allowed lateral entry and exit for the students.

Naveen Kumar S.K., professor and chairman, Department of Electronics, which will offer the cyber security and integrated courses, said that candidates who have passed pre-university or equivalent examinations with physics and mathematics, with statistics or electronics or computer science or three year diploma in engineering with 55% marks are eligible to join the integrated course.

If the student exited after passing first year, diploma in electronics will be awarded. If exited after completing the second year, advanced diploma in electronics will be given. On completing the third year, the student is eligible to get B.Sc. in Electronics. If he/she exits after passing the fourth year, the student will be awarded B.Sc. (Honors) in Electronics. After completing the fifth year, the student will receive Integrated M.Sc. in Electronics, Mr. Kumar said.

Referring to the lateral entry, Mr. Kumar said that those who have completed diploma in electronics can get admission for the third semester. Students with advanced diploma in electronics can seek entry for the fifth semester and those with B.Sc. in Electronics can get admission for the seventh semester. Students with B.Sc. (Honors) in Electronics can join the ninth semester.

Cyber security

Candidates who have passed B.Sc. with electronics, computer science or embedded systems as optionals, those who have passed BCA, students with BE or B.Tech in electronics and communication, electrical and electronics, computer s Science, information science, telecommunication are also eligible to apply.