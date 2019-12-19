Mangalore University to revise curriculum of UG, PG courses every year

Responding to the changing times, Mangalore University will revise the curriculum of its under-graduate and postgraduate courses every academic year, starting from 2020-21.

Announcing this at the Academic Council meeting held on Wednesday, Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya asked teachers to invite representatives of industry, civil society, non-governmental organisations and other subject experts, and seek their guidance while preparing the syllabi. “There is a need to enrich the courses with the changing times,” he said, adding that the university would conduct a workshop next month by inviting teacher-representatives to apprise them on the need to revise the curriculum every year. He also said that some national-level educational institutes such as the Indian Institute of Science change their curriculum every year.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that now the departments were revising the syllabi every three years, with some only making cosmetic changes to the topics and content. “This is not enough to make the students competitive and for the graduates to find a place in industry,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor also said that there was a need on the part of teachers to come out of their “comfort zone”. Some teachers think that revising syllabi is a “piece of burden”. Teachers will have to prepare students for the employment market, he said.

He also said that if the Board of Studies does not invite industry representatives and experts while revising curriculum, the university would suggest their names. “We need some out-of-the-box thinking to help the students,” he said. Mr. Yadapadithaya said that fall in admission of students to certain courses was a cause for concern. “Teachers need to find out how to make the curriculum attractive to get more students. Increasing enrolment is a challenge for all the teachers,” he said.

Fee structure

The Vice-Chancellor said that the university would try to “rationalise” the existing structure of different fees by studying the fee structures at other conventional universities in the State. A committee would be appointed to study it and submit a report. Later, the university will take a call on rationalising the fee structure.

He admitted that many people have complained to him that the existing fees are high when compared to other universities.

A.M. Khan, Registrar (Administration), V. Ravindrachary, Registrar (Evaluation), and P. Sripathi Kalluraya, Finance Officer, were among those present at the meeting.

Autonomous courses approved

The Academic Council also gave its consent to granting autonomous status to three Bachelor of Vocational courses started by Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara College, Ujire, from the academic year 2019-20.

The three courses are in digital media and film-making, software and app development, and retail and supply chain management.

In July, the University Grants Commission had permitted the college, an autonomous college under the university, to start the three courses from the current academic year. The Syndicate of the university, at its December 9 meeting, had given approval for the autonomous status to the three courses, pending approval from the Academic Council.

The Academic Council also agreed to evaluate the project reports submitted by the PG students of the Material Science Department through viva-voice. It is to assess the involvement of students while preparing the reports.