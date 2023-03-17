Mangalore University to release its cultural policy today

March 17, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangalore University will release its cultural policy at a function at Mangala Auditorium, Mangalagangotri on Saturday, according to a release from the university.

The chairman of Alva’s Education Foundation M. Mohan Alva will release the cultural policy document at 10.30 a.m. It will present the Yakshamangala Award instituted by P. Dayananda Pai and P. Satish Pai Yakshagana Adhyayana Kendra and the decennial award of the kendra on the same day.

The Yakshamangala Award for 2021-22 will be presented to artistes Pundareekaksha Upadhyaya and Dayananda Nagur. The Yakshamangala Book Award for 2021-22 will be given away to D. Sadashiva Bhatta.

Its decennial award will be presented to 17 artistes. They are Puttige Raghurama Holla, Dinesh Ammannaya, Subrahmanya Dhareshwara, Kuriya Ganapathi Bhat, Padyana Shankaranarayana Bhat, Harinarayana Baipadithaya, Aruva Koragappa Shetty, Shivarama Jogi, Kumble Sridhar Rao, Argodu Mohandas Shenoy, Petri Madhava Naik, Balkuru Krishna Yaji, Mukhyaprana Kinnigoli, Ubaradkka Umesh Shetty, Pookala Lakshminarayana Bhat, Uppangala Shankaranarayana Bhat, and Chandrashekara Damle.

There will be a Yakshagana ‘poorvaranga’ performance from 10 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. After the presentation of the awards artistes of Yakshamangala team will present Yakshagana performance Mahisha Vadhe from 2 p.m.

Former chairman of Karnataka Yakshagana Academy M. L. Samaga will be among those participating in the function, the release said.