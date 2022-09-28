Mangalore University to reimburse re-evaluation fee if marks difference is 20% or above

The Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University P. S. Yadapadithaya said that henceforth the university will reimburse the re-evaluation fee fully to students if the difference of marks is 20% or more after the re-evaluation of answer scripts.

At present, the university returns 50% of the re-evaluation fee in case the difference is 10% and above.

Replying to a question by a member at the Academic Council meeting on September 27, he said that if the difference of marks is 20% or more, the teacher who evaluated the answer script first will have to bear the expenses of the re-evaluation. The measure is to prevent erratic evaluation by some teachers.

Referring to the goof-up by the Board of Examiners (BoE) of the faculty of Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course while preparing a Kannada language question paper which on September 5 forced the university to postpone the second semester BBA Kannada paper examination of the academic year 2021-22, he said that action will be taken against the persons responsible within the next fortnight. The report submitted by the Registrar (Evaluation) was placed before the syndicate, the highest decision-making body of the university, at its meeting recently. The syndicate has asked the university to take action against the guilty as per the rules of the university.

Mr. Yadapadithaya said that the Registrar (Evaluation) has been told to prepare a standard operating procedure to conduct examinations to prevent such incidents in future.

The Vice-Chancellor said that henceforth the university will pay remuneration to teachers for evaluating answer scripts by cheque on the last day of evaluations.

Earlier, Bhaskar Shetty, a member of the council, told the participants that the university should take tough action against the persons responsible in such incidents. The sanctity of examinations should be maintained, he said.