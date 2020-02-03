Mangalore University to redesign courses to make them ‘relevant’

Mangalore University will have revised syllabi for all undergraduate and postgraduate courses from the coming academic year. Some of the courses which have low enrolments are being redesigned, said Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Yadapadithaya said the admissions review committee of university has been revived and it will look intoreasons for low enrolment in some of the undergraduate and postgraduate courses. “Some of the courses have single-digit admissions. We are here to strengthen such courses and make them relevant,” Mr. Yadapadithaya said.

The committee will look at having civil aviation, tourism and Yakshagana B.A courses. New courses like M.Sc in Forensic Science and Digital Forensics are being considered. The committee, which comprises senior professors and deans from Education, Science and Arts departments, will have its first sitting in a week. From the first week of March, it will visit the departments and affiliated colleges, and it will come out with a report by March 31. “We will get statutory clearances, if necessary, and have redesigned and new courses from the coming year,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor also said the process of syllabi revision had been initiated for all the courses. Boards of Studies (BoS) has been constituted and each department has been asked to compulsorily have a special invitee in each of BoS. Each course should have at least 70 % theory and 30% inbuilt experiential learning that involves internship and project work. “Some of the BoS reports will be placed at the Academic Council meeting on Monday,” he said.

No open house

Mr. Yadapadithaya said the university, from this year, would stop holding open house as it had failed in attracting students to courses offered. Instead, a committee of professors, lecturers, old students and final -ear students for each cluster of colleges will be formed. These committees will visit colleges and inform students about the courses and facilities offered by the university.