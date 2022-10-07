Mangalore University to organise week-long training programme

Mangalore University has organised a week-long training programme on ‘applications of radiation and radioisotopes in physical, materials, chemical and biological science research’ at the university from October 10.

In all, 50 scientists from reputed institutions of the country have been selected for the training. Experts in the field, including scientists from the Department of Atomic Energy, would be the resource persons, a release from the university said.

The training will be held under the auspices of the Centre for Advanced Research in Environmental Radioactivity (CARER), Centre for Application of Radiation and Radioisotopes Technology (CARRT), Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) at the University and JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research, Mysuru. The training is sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology.

The training will be imparted in the thematic areas like Carbon-14 urea breath test for Helicobacter pylori detection; radiation dosimetry; irrradiation assisted synthesis of nanocomposites; radioimmunoassay (RIA); linear accelerators and brachytherapy systems for radiation therapy; applications of radiations and radioisotopes in health care, industry and the like.